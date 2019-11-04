Tarek El Moussa Reveals He’s Talked About Engagement Plans With Girlfriend Heather Rae Young

A year after splitting from ex-wife, Christina Anstead, Flip or Flop star, Tarek El Moussa might be ready to walk down the aisle once again with new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. During an event for Movember in Los Angeles, El Moussa told Us Weekly that he and Young have certainly talked about marriage and a possible engagement.

“We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” El Moussa said. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re gonna go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.”

While El Moussa hasn’t put a ring on it just yet, he did present Young with the incredible gift of a white Ferrari for her birthday this past September. The HGTV star went on to share that he bought the Selling Sunset star the gift after recalling a conversation the two had on their first date. But with the Ferrari as her first birthday gift from El Moussa, is there any way to top the extravagant present?

“Oh, I’m sure there’s something else out there,” he told Us. “Well, on our first date, I asked her, ‘What was your dream car your entire life?’ She’s like, ‘Well, every girl’s dream car is a white Ferrari.’ So, I thought it would be fitting to get her white Ferrari for her birthday!”

El Moussa further adds that he and Young, who have been dating since this past summer, might want kids one day, with the reality TV star saying, “you never know” when. As of now, he’s very happy and focused on his two children, Taylor and Brayden, of whom he shares with Anstead.

“I love the ages that my kids are at,” El Moussa enthused. “My son just turned 4, we play video games together, we wrestle! We’re homies, you know? When we hang out with our babies, they’re cute and stuff but you can’t do all the things you can do when they get a little bit older.”

El Moussa was married to Anstead from 2009 to 2018. The Flipping 101 star, who recently starred as guest judge in Rock the Block, went on to marry British TV star, Ant Anstead in December 2018 following her divorce from El Moussa. The couple welcomed their first child, Hudson, two months ago.

Photo credit: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic