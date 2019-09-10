‘SYTYCD’: ‘DWTS’ Pros Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev’s Choreography Drives Fans Wild

This season of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance is winding down, with the top four performing during Monday night’s episode. Two of the remaining dancers had the chance to dance a routine choreographed by fan-favorite Dancing With The Stars pros Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev. Viewers loved the dance Burgess and Chigvintsev came up with.

Burgess and Chigventsev came up with a unique dance for Mariah Russel and Gino Cosculluela, set to the song “Bad Boy Good Man” by Tap Five, featuring Henrik Wagner. Cosculluela danced in a tuxedo, while Russel wore a flapper-style dress.

“Fricken amazing and so so proud!!!!! Now THATS a quickstep,” Burgess tweeted after the dance.

Chigvintsev and Burgess’ fans loved the performance, too, although some wished the DWTS stars did the dance themselves.

Burgess revealed she was going to work on SYTYCD on Sept. 3, the same day she had lunch with DWTS co-host Tom Bergeron.

“I’m about to head to my second rehearsal for So You Think You Can Dance because yes, I’m choreographing this week,” Burgess told fans on her Instagram story. “But guess what, it’s not just me. I am choreographing with Artem. We have teamed up and we are doing a routine for So You Think. I can’t tell you what it is. I can’t tell you who it’s with, but I can tell you it’s a lot of fun and that you definitely shouldn’t miss out on it.”

This was Burgess’ first time working on the American version of SYTYCD, although she did appear on the Australian version before she joined DWTS in 2011. Chigvintsev previously worked as a choreographer on the Fox show in 2011.

Both Burgess and Chigvintsev had some extra time on their hands to work fo SYTYCD after both of them were not included among the pro dancers for DWTS Season 28. That news came as a shocker to fans, especially since Burgess is the defending mirror ball trophy winner. Chigvintsev said he was only told he would not be coming back days before the Season 28 celebrities were announced.

“My goal for the last week has been just trying to come up with a future plan, coming up with ideas for what I want to do,” Chigvintsev told Entertainment Tonight. “But [it’s hard] seeing what all my fellow pros are doing on social media. It’s kind of like always in your face in a way, you know? It’s like a reminder of what could have been, and what it is at the moment. So it’s kind of a bittersweet feeling right now. I’m slowly getting used to the idea that there are other things in life, and other things I’d like to pursue.”

The SYTYCD season 16 finale airs on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

