[SPOILER] Wins ‘Survivor’ Season 35

Ben Driebergen was crowned the winner of Survivor‘s 35th season during Wednesday night’s finale.

Driebergen, a veteran and family man, won the competition after a chorus of jury members voted in his favor.

He had overcome tremendous odds and only avoided elimination by finding three immunity idols in the final weeks of the competition.

The two-hour finale began with the final five competitors: Driebergen, Chrissy Hofbeck, Devon Pinto, Ryan Ulrich and Mike Zahalsky. That was narrowed down to three after the first two hours of the finale. Then the final votes were cast in the live-third hour of the broadcast.

The twist of this season was that the tribes were originally divided into three groups: “Heroes,” “Healers” and “Hustlers.” However, when the tribes dissolved, it turned into a pretty straightforward Survivor competition.

The 36th season of the CBS reality competition, subtitled Ghost Island, will begin airing with a two-hour season premiere on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. EST.