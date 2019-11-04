‘Survivor’ Stars Pay Tribute to Alum Rudy Boesch Following His Death at 91

The passing of Rudy Boesch was tough to swallow for fans of Survivor. One of the original castaways, Boesch lost his long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease at the age of 91 over the weekend. Boesch finished in third place during the series’ first season.

His death left many former cast members upset as social media flooded with remembrances of the fan-favorite.

Richard Hatch, who aligned with Boesch en route to becoming the show’s first winner. During the voting on finale night, Boesch was one of the four votes in Hatch’s favor as he won 4-3.

Rob Mariano, who has returned to this season’s Survivor as a mentor, played with Boesch during an All-Star season.

He shared a message on Twitter after the loss of who he called a “legend.”

Along with Hatch and Mariano, many others in the Survivor community shared their thoughts.

The Survivor family has lost a legend. Rudy Boesch passed at the age of 91.

He played in the first season of Survivor at the age of 72. He is one is the most iconic and adored players of all time.

And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Kelly Wiglesworth, who competed with Boesch during his season, talked about the relationship the two had. She called him her “favorite human” and said the two became very close outside of the show.

“In a game (and world) where everyone is trying to be something or someone else to get ahead, Rudy wasn’t trying to be anything he wasn’t. He knew who he was and he knew what his strengths and weakness were but he did his best and he was honest. … Having Rudy’s respect means so much to me and I consider it one of the greatest honors of my life. I know him in a way that so few do and I am lucky to have spent that time and gone through that experience with him. I love Rudy like he is my own blood and I’d like to think he feels the same. His memory may be fading but Rudy will NEVER be forgotten!”