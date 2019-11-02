‘Survivor’ Alum Rudy Boesch Dead at 91 Following Alzheimer’s Disease Complications

Original Survivor contestant Rudy Boesch has reportedly passed away at the age of 91. Boesch was in the first cast of Survivor when it premiered in 2000, where he did well. Years later, fans are mourning his loss.

Boesch passed away on Friday, according to a report by TMZ. The outlet reported that he had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. He is survived by three children, but his wife, Marge, passed away in 2008.

Even when he was on TV, Boesch was by far the oldest contestant on Survivor. However, as a former Navy SEAL, he had a distinct advantage on the show’s challenges, especially in its early days. He was 72 years old at the time and remains the oldest contestant in the show’s history.

Boesch’s family told reporters that he passed away on Friday night due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease. No further details were immediately available. The veteran joined the U.S. Navy in 1945, and then signed up for “secret hazardous duty.” He became one of the first 50 officers in the original SEAL Team Two in 1962.

Boesch also served in the Vietnam War, where he earned a Bronze Star Medal for heroic action. He finally retired from the military in 1990.

Boesch was featured on Survivor: Borneo, the first outing for the now-iconic series. He was noted for making a strategic alliance with Richard Hatch, who went on to become the show’s first winner. He proved that there was more to the show than youthful energy, and it earned him a spot back on the series later.

In 2004, Boesch appeared on Survivors: All-Stars, where he showed off his resourcefulness and his immunity to questionable water sources.

Boesch may not have known it at the time, but he was helping to launch one of reality TV’s most enduring franchises. Survivor is now on its 38th season and still going strong. Meanwhile, it has spawned similar shows like The Amazing Race, some of which have become equally successful.

This season, Survivor: Island of the Idols is still going strong. The season premiered on Sept. 25, bringing contestants to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. It brought a few alumni from other seasons back to serve as mentors to the new contestants, cementing the show’s long reputation on reality TV. The show has also introduced new rules for gaining an advantage or disadvantage in a Tribal Council vote.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs on Wednesdays on CBS.