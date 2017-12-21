‘Survivor’ Reveals Next Season’s Big Twist

Survivor fans have known the subtitle of the upcoming 36th season of the CBS reality competition, but now they know what it will mean for the show.

The season will be subtitled Ghost Island, and it was revealed why on the show’s season 35 finale.

The big shake-up is that twists and “bad decisions” that haunted previous players will be put back into the game.

Additionally, the actual props that were used in the notorious moments will be used once again.

Season 36 will feature 20 competitors battling for $1 million. It was filmed in Fiji earlier in 2017.

This twist follows season 35’s theme, which was was that the tribes were originally divided into three groups: “Heroes,” “Healers” and “Hustlers.” However, when the tribes dissolved, things turned into a pretty straightforward Survivor competition.

The new Ghost Island season will begin airing with a two-hour season premiere on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. EST.

Photo Credit: CBS / Robert Voets