‘Survivor’ Fans Are Already Taking Bets on Who Will Win It All

We’re not one night into the new season of Survivor: Ghost Island, but fans are already placing their bets on who will survive the upcoming challenges and who will be sent home immediately.

The show, which is now in its 36th season, may have new tricks up its sleeve — namely twists based on some of the most shocking Survivor mistakes of all time — but superfans have already largely decided the players they think will be the right combination of cunning and strong to pull off what Jeff Probst has to throw at them.

Fans immediately weighed in on some of the stand-out players in this season, but not all of what they had to say was positive.

For example, 22-year-old music teacher Jacob Derwin struck many as weak, with his blatant search for immunity idols almost immediately upon arriving on the island.

Me watching Jacob hunt for the Immunity Idol so blatantly. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/DoqQvEWwg6 — Brandon Moore 🦋 (@indigo_15) March 1, 2018

Domenick Abbate struck many as a dead ringer for Boston Rob, a series villain who appeared not only on the Australian Outback season but also on the All Stars competition. Fans couldn’t decide whether the comparison was good or not, however.

Dom probably looked like he had a neon sign on his forehead that said “BOSTON ROB” to any of the superfans. #Survivor — Kristina (@stinaknits) March 1, 2018



I actually love Dominic #Survivor — Trap Selena 💅🏽 (@BBHEAUXX) March 1, 2018

And while Abbate might be a controversial figure, fans were all here for him teaming up with fan favorite Wendall Holland, who demonstrated his handiness making food bowls for his team immediately.

Sebastian is even dumber than he looks huh. SMH bro 🤦🏻‍♂️ I’m here for a Wendell & Dom teamup tho #Survivor — Rene J. Herrera (@ReneJHerrera) March 1, 2018

Wendell siding with Domenick may not be good for his game but we’ll see #Survivor — RHJR 🔥🏀 (@Richboyhawkins1) March 1, 2018

Chris Noble, a male model whose biggest life accomplishment was appearing on a Versace billboard, was tapped immediately as one to leave early, meanwhile.

I have a feeling sexy Chris may go home first if they lose the challenge! 😢 #SurvivorGhostIsland #survivor — Justin M. R. (@JustinMiracle87) March 1, 2018

Survivor: Ghost Island airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.