‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’ Names Nick Wilson Winner

In Survivor: David vs. Goliath, a season that pitted underdogs against alphas, a David emerged victorious, with Nick Wilson walking away with the victory and $1 million prize.

In Wednesday’s Season 37 finale of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, the six remaining castaways — Nick, Angelina Keeley, Mike White, Davie Rickenbacker, Alison Raybould and Kara Kay — all started with a no-hold-barred look for an immunity idol following Christian Hubicki’s shocking elimination during last week’s tribal council.

Angelina was the first to locate the idol clue, but wasn’t able to make it to the actual idol before being joined by her fellow castaways. She later let fellow former Jabedi tribe members Nick and Mike in on the secret, and the two helped her secure the idol for herself. Nick, meanwhile, secured a place for himself in the final five early on by winning the immunity challenge.

Davie and Alison both had a target on their back from the start, with the castaways agreeing that if Davie made it to the finals, there would be no convincing the jury he didn’t deserve to win. By a narrow margin, the tribe first sent home Davie, whose final send-off was to tell the remaining five that whoever managed to orchestrate his elimination had his vote in the jury.

Davie’s elimination, which struck his close friend Nick as a blindside, made the former David feel alienated by Mike and Angelina, with whom he had a final three agreement. But having escaped elimination the first time around, it was Alison’s time that was up during the final four tribal council.

In a shocking final immunity challenge, Nick walked away with the victory yet again, earning himself a guaranteed spot in the final three and the power to decide which of the three remaining Goliaths he wanted to take with him. Choosing his ally Angelina left Kara and Mike to compete in the fire-building competition, which Mike walked away with handily in the end.

With just Mike, Nick and Angelina left to plead their case to the jury, it was down to each player’s game play and the bridges they had burned in the process of making it to the final three.

Nick highlighted his social game, during which he worked to make with connections with people in order to get information and work on timing big moves.

Angelina seemingly whiffed her chance with the jury, getting called out for continually bringing up her “selfless” rice dealing, but was credited with surviving the double standard applied to women on the show when it comes to making bold and assertive moves.

Mike explained how positioning himself as an underdog among Goliaths allowed him to hide his true ambitions to the end and make deals with a number of tribal members throughout the season.

In the end, the jury was split, with six voting for Nick and three for Mike.

The new season of Survivor premieres Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS