‘Storage Wars’ Star Barry Weiss Hospitalized After Getting in Motorcycle Wreck

Storage Wars star Barry Weiss was hospitalized with broken bones and other internal injuries on Wednesday after a motorcycle accident, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that Weiss and a friend were riding motorcycles on Wednesday in the Los Feliz area when around 2:30 p.m., a car pulled from a parking space and Weiss and his friend slammed into the back of the car.

Both Weiss and the other individual crashed. The 60-year-old was transported to the ICU in a Los Angeles hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. TMZ reports that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Weiss appeared in seasons 1-4 of Storage Wars and is known for often riding in classic cars. The eccentric, lifelong antique collector left the A&E show and had a short-lived spinoff, Barry’d Treasure.

Weiss’ hospitalization comes a little over a month after Storage Wars stars Darrell Sheets was hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack in March. He told fans that while he initially wasn’t going to announce the news, he decided to keep his fans in the loop.

“Well here we go I wasn’t going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans,” Sheets began on Instagram at the time. “I’ve been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack, found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lungs, today I am having surgery so all your prayers would be deeply [appreciated] thank you for being there for me it’s been a great ride.”

He added of fiancée Romney Snyder, “Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women [sic] and I love her.”

Later, he told fans he was fighting off a lung infection while in the hospital. “Someone get me a offing cheeseburger and a malt!” he captioned a selfie, continuing, “Just kidding I got this man, heart will be fine it’s the infection in the lungs taking me down.”