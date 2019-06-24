‘Storage Wars’ Sends Prayers to ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Amid Coma

Storage Wars auctioneer Dan Dotson is offering support to Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman after news broke that she was put into a medically-induced coma amid her battle with cancer.

Dotson, who stars in the A&E series Storage Wars, took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to send his well-wishes, also encouraging fans of the Chapmans, as well as his followers, to keep the WGN star in their thoughts and prayers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Prayers for Beth Chapman and her family. She’s one tough lady that fights for the greater good,” he wrote. “Let’s join together pray and believe that @MrsdogC will pull through and be back to her strong self soon #hope #faith @DogBountyHunter.”

On Sunday, the Chapman family had announced that Chapman, 51, was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii. In their statement, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman said both he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

TMZ later reported that dispatchers received a 911 call from the Chapmans’ Honolulu home, reporting a “choking” emergency. Chapman was then rushed to the hospital, and members of her family were said to be by her side.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” Dog tweeted late Saturday night. “Thank you love you.”

Chapman was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, though during the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives two months later, she and her husband revealed that she had been declared cancer-free.

Unfortunately, after being rushed to the hospital in November 2018 for emergency surgery to clear throat blockage that was obstructing her airways, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs. She was given a terminal diagnosis. In April, she was hospitalized again.

Addressing churchgoers at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on Mother’s Day, Chapman had revealed that she had opted not to undergo chemotherapy.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me,” she explained. “For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Chapman along with her husband starred in the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons and are set to make their return to reality TV in Dog’s Most Wanted, a new show premiering in October on WGN America.