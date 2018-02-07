Spencer Pratt Reveals the One ‘Hills’ Star Not Interested in a Reunion

Spencer Pratt is working on getting The Hills cast back together, but there’s one major hold out that could make a reunion impossible.

Pratt revealed in an interview with PEOPLE Now Tuesday that almost everyone from the MTV show is ready to reunite, except Lauren Conrad.

“I am working on The Hills reunion, I’ve gotten everyone on board except for the amazing L.C.,” he said.

But there’s still hope. Pratt thinks Conrad would be more open to returning to Laguna Beach, the show that started her ascent to fame and led to The Hills spin-off.

“I think she just would prefer to do a Laguna Beach reunion because she lives in Laguna Beach,” the 34-year-old father explained. “It is a beautiful place. It makes sense.”

He added, “Maybe we’re just going to have to do a Laguna Beach reunion and a Hills same night combo.”

In addition to getting the old gang back together, Pratt has also been embracing life as a dad after he and wife Heidi Montag Pratt welcomed their first son Gunner on Oct. 1.

In January, Heidi opened up about what the first few months of motherhood have been like alongside a stunning breastfeeding photo.

“The greatest joy and blessing in my life,” Heidi wrote. “My angel has taken me to a completely new and powerful experience. More love than I could have possibly imagined! I love, support, and appreciate women more than I ever have before. The strength and heart it takes every day. It has been more rewarding than I could have dreamed.

She added, “God truly had made women to be extraordinary.”

The new mom was delighted when she found out she was having a baby boy, she revealed in May.

It was in my heart to have a boy,” Heidi told Us Weekly. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

She added that the new parents plan on having more kids in the future and that she’s hoping for a girl the next time around.

“I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,” she said. “I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Spencer Pratt