‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Has Not Been Fired Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has not been fired from the Bravo reality show amid multiple allegations of sexual assault, People reports.

“No decision has been made yet and the investigation is still ongoing,” a source close to the network said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second set of allegations against Ravenel came from “Nanny Dawn,” the woman who was seen on the show looking after the 55-year-old’s children Kensie and Saint. South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault against Ravenel by Dawn, who said that the alleged assault took place after Ravenel came home from a night out.

“I told him ‘this isn’t appropriate. I work for you.’ He then hugged me as an alternative,” she said, adding that she suggested Ravenel go upstairs.

“I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear,” she said. “He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared.”

Dawn alleged that Ravenel then “proceeded to rip my clothes off” and she “struggled to redress.” She said that she eventually got away and that the father of two is now being investigated for “first-degree forcible rape.”

The production company behind Southern Charm is currently looking into the allegations against Ravenel, who has been a regular on the show since its first season in 2014.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Ravenel was previously accused by real estate agent Ashley Perkins, who shared her mother’s alleged story of a date she went on with the reality star.

Perkins said that her mom, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on Tinder in October 2015 and went on a last-minute date with him in December of that year during which she was sexually assaulted.

While she did not witness the alleged assault, Ashley said that her mother told her about the incident, which reportedly occurred at Ravenel’s home in Charleston. Debbie reportedly told her daughter that Ravenel put his fingers inside her vagina and anus and that he “pulled his penis out and shoved it in her face.”

Ashley said that her mom signed a non-disclosure agreement and settled with Ravenel for $200,000 in June 2016.

Ravenel has denied the accusations.

Photo Credit: Bravo