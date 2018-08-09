‘Southern Charm’ Couple Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Reportedly Back Together After Split

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs are giving things another go. The Southern Charm couple is reportedly back together, a source told E! Wednesday, “immediately” following their breakup.

“They have been doing this a lot lately,” the insider told the publication. “It’s always up and down and they fight a lot. They find a way to lure one another back in.”

The source continued that Jacobs is still living in South Carolina with her beau while trying to stay “low-key” after this explosive season. Jacobs had previously told the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that she and Ravenel were no longer together, but recently replied to a user on Instagram, “I don’t plan on addressing rumors or talking about my relationship status to social media at this time.”

And while Jacobs and Ravenel are back together, E!’s insider said the rest of the Bravo show’s cast has officially cut ties with Ravenel and is “disgusted” with his actions.

In Season 5 of Southern Charm, Ravenel’s relationship with Jacobs caused numerous fights between she and the mother of his children, Kathryn Dennis. And in May, two women accused the reality personality of sexual assault, which he has since denied, but is being investigated by police.

“The cast was very upset with Thomas and the situation surrounding Ashley, and cut him out of the group months ago after they stopped filming,” the source said. “The majority of the cast was also disgusted by his behavior and the support he gave towards Ashley’s actions. No one can believe he is staying in a relationship with Ashley and thinks it’s disgusting.”

They continued, “Everyone is on Kathryn’s side for things and does not want to be affiliated with Thomas.”

But they’re not cutting out Ravenel for good, just “giving him space,” the source added. “Many cast members are open to welcoming Thomas back if and when his name is cleared in the investigation and if he severs ties with Ashley.”

Ravenel was not invited to the Southern Charm season reunion, but the allegations against him were addressed slightly.

“Ninety percent of the time, Thomas is funny, eccentric, jovial and then we’ve seen there’s a side of him that is not really him,” Shep Rose said. “There’s a big part of him that I really, really love and a little part that I don’t.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Thomas Ravenel