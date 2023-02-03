'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers' Brother is Dead at 32

Southern Charm star Olivia B. Flowers' brother, Conner Flowers, has died at 32. According to Page Six, which received a statement from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal on Thursday, Conner died on Jan. 30 at his home in the Isle of Palms outside Charleston. The statement read, "The manner and cause of death are pending." The coroner's office noted that the local police department is "investigating." Several of Conner's family friends, as well as a number of Southern Charm alumni, including Thomas Ravenel, confirmed his death on social media. In an Instagram post, Ravenel announced that Conner had passed away just 10 days before his 33rd birthday."RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can't rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were," wrote Ravenel, next to a photo slideshow of the pair. "You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family."

Per a Legacy obituary page, there will be a visitation at J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant funeral home in South Carolina on Feb. 4. The funeral service is scheduled for the following day. On behalf of Taylor and her family, Olivia's co-star and close friend, Taylor Ann Green, left her condolences on the Legacy page."Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry... please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss. We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (& all of Taylor Ann's family)," Green wrote. Conner and Olivia appeared to have a strong bond, sharing family photos on Instagram. Each sibling regularly posted with the other and commented on the other's photos, indicating a close relationship.

The two posed for a photo together in 2019 in which Olivia held onto her brother during a breezy day. "Remember…as far as anyone knows, we are a nice normal family," she captioned the pic, while Conner commented, "Little do they know." On Oct. 16, Conner posted a solo photo from Leva Bonaparte's Republic Garden & Lounge in downtown Charleston, where Olivia's co-star Leva Bonaparte works. As teenagers, the reality TV personality appeared alongside her brother on MTV Cribs. She has not spoken publicly about her brother's death.