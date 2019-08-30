‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Has Split With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Beau Hunter Price

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis and her America’s Got Talent boyfriend Hunter Prince have split, a source close to the former couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday. The news comes seven months after Dennis and Price confirmed in January that they were dating and just days after the Bravo star sparked engagement rumors.

“Kathryn is not engaged to anyone but herself. She and Hunter actually split about two weeks ago,” the source told the outlet. “Their relationship ran its course. Kathryn is doing well, and staying focused on the kids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Neither Dennis nor Price have confirmed the news themselves. Just hours before the source confirmed their split, Dennis, 26, had shared a photo to her Instagram account of a diamond ring on her ring finger, which had many of her fans believing she and Price were set to walk down the aisle.

“Is that a RING or a ring?” one person asked.

“GIRL, ARE YOU ENGAGED?!” another questioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Aug 29, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

After meeting on New Years Eve, with Dennis calling Price “my person” when responding to a fan her questioned if they were more than just friends, the Southern Charm star and Price, who competed on Season 13 of AGT, have all but been connected at the hip. Along with frequently gushing about one another on social media, Price also accompanied Dennis to a cocktail party on the season finale of Southern Charm.

News of the breakup comes just three weeks after the tragic loss of Dennis’ mother, Allison Calhoun Dennis. Calhoun Dennis, a direct descendant of John C. Calhoun, the seventh vice president of the United States, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7 due to an extended illness. She was just 59.

In the wake of her loss, Dennis confessed during the Southern Charm reunion earlier this month that, after three years of sobriety, she is drinking alcohol once again.

“It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out and partying by any means,” she said, explaining that while she isn’t smoking pot or “anything illegal like that,” she is now having a few drinks now and again.

Thankfully, not everything is looking down for Dennis, as she just recently scored a major win in her custody battle with her ex Thomas Ravenel, whom she shares two children with – daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3. In late August, she was awarded joint temporary custody of their two children as Ravenel prepares to stand trial for alleged sexual assault.