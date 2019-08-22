‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Says She’s Started Drinking After Years Sober

Kathryn Dennis has changed her perspective on sobriety, with the Southern Charm star admitting on Wednesday’s season reunion that while she is still abstaining from drugs, she is drinking alcohol once again nearly three years after going to rehab. When asked by host Andy Cohen about the state of her sobriety, Dennis answered that while she isn’t smoking pot or “anything illegal like that,” she is now having a few drinks now and again.

“It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out and partying by any means,” she explained.

The rest of the cast seemed skeptical, bringing up her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when Dennis was accused of being “spaced out” and slurring her words.

Cameran Eubanks added, “It was very uncomfortable to watch. She looked like something was the matter.”

Dennis denied being on any substance during the appearance, blaming the awkwardness on her ongoing custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel.

“There is so much going on with my legal stuff with Thomas, and having to edit and tailor everything you say 24/7 just to protect yourself is really, really stressful,” she said.

But when Austen Kroll brought up what she had said about him on the show, noting, “It doesn’t seem like you remember even being there,” Dennis snapped on her co-star’s questioning her sobriety.

“Don’t ever think for a f—ing second you’re going to come after me and my sobriety,” she told him. “You better back the f— up.”

Dennis just recently scored a major win in her custody battle with Ravenel, being awarded joint temporary custody of their two children as Ravenel prepares to stand trial for alleged sexual assault.

The Southern Charm reunion continues Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo