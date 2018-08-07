‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Posts Cryptic Message Amid Thomas Ravenel Split Rumors

The relationship between Southern Charm stars Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel have been under intense scrutiny since the show’s fifth season premiered earlier this year, with things only getting more intense amid growing concern from Jacobs’ castmates about her treatment by Ravenel.

Now, rumors are swirling that the pair has split, with Jacobs only adding fuel to the fire with a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

Alongside a photo of trees looking over a body of water, Jacobs wrote, “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.”

Kate Casey reported on Friday’s episode of her podcast, Reality Life with Kate Casey, that the couple has parted ways, saying it was Jacobs who made the decision to break up.

“She’s told me that she broke up with him and that she blocked his number, but she’s in this weird position because she changed her licensing or she got licensing to be a nurse in South Carolina and really had come to the conclusion that she was going to set up a new life, away from Santa Barbara, in another state across the country,” Casey said, noting that she spoke to Jacobs over the phone.

“She, of course, did this hoping that she would ultimately be in a loving relationship with someone who has had two children with a woman he never ended up marrying, has served time in prison, and has all these allegations against him. She wasn’t really able to see how that made absolutely no sense,” Casey added.

Ravenel is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations, with two women having accused him of rape. Ravenel has denied the allegations.

Casey said on her podcast that she tried to get Jacobs to see Kathryn Dennis, who shares two children with Ravenel, in a new light. Southern Charm viewers know that Jacobs took an almost immediate dislike to Dennis and clashed with her throughout the season.

“My strategy was to say things like, ‘Kathryn is not your enemy. Why would you want to be with somebody who has all this chaos in their life?’” Casey said.

“I think it actually started to work,” she added. “She’s told me that they’ve broken up and that she has no intention of getting back together with him and I hope that’s true.”

It is still unclear whether Jacobs and Ravenel have split, as Jacobs responded to a fan’s Instagram comment on Sunday writing, “Sorry for any confusion. I don’t plan on addressing rumors or talking about my relationship status to social media at this time.”

Jacobs and Ravenel met in May 2017, with Jacobs quickly moving from California to South Carolina to live with the reality star.

