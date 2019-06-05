‘Songland’ Fans Loving Close Look at Writing Hit Songs During will.i.am Episode

Songland‘s second episode brought will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas searching for their next big hit, and fans were loving the process.

The songwriting competition series’ second episode featured the award-winning singer and producer choosing between a collection of songs from aspiring writers as the next hit for the musical group.

The rapper got to pick from songwriter Josh Logan’s “Boxes,” “Be Nice” by Adam Friedman, “Invincible” by Charisma and “Oh Lord” by 18-year-old Ray Goran.

After introducing all four tracks, the rapper chose to keep working on Logan, Friedman and Charisma’s tacks, while also volunteering to get in the studio wit Goran and being a feature on his emotional song.

“That’s a House song. ‘Cause you can buy houses with it,” will.i.am said of “Be Nice” when it advanced to the second round.

Fans of the new show were delighted to get an in-depth look at how today’s hit songs are written as a collaboration, and had their own takes on will.i.am’s choices.

There is some seriously wild talent on #Songland. Wow.@NBCSongland — Ahkemi (@ahk3mi) June 5, 2019

Like the wide range of genres in this episode. #Songland — The Countess (@VinylContessa) June 5, 2019

The artists on @NBCSongland motivate me to put pen to paper on a lot of my “unfinished songs” and get an album together STAT. The fire from these young writers on this show is beyond inspiring.#Songland#bopsfordays pic.twitter.com/o6l4UwEooz — Jeremy Mathsen (@JeremyMyNBC5) June 5, 2019

Song writing and music production has always been an unexplored interest so god bless the show #Songland — Sarah Apollo (@apolloperson) June 5, 2019

After choosing the songs to continue producing on the show, the episode featured Logan, Charisma and Friedman working with producers Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally and Ester Dean to improve the songs and make them ready for will.i.am to choose.

One of the episode highlights included Tedder, frontman of the band One Republic, flawlessly rapping the verse will.i.am wrote for “Invincible” and getting rave reviews from the rapper and the other producers.

I am addicted to #Songland! I wish this was on Netflix so I could just binge watch it! — Alaya (@_uhhhlayuhhh) June 5, 2019

Really enjoying #Songland it’s cool to see another side to music and the work, time and dedication put into writing and rearranging song lyrics and music. — TheSwampDonkey (@ThaSwampDonkey) June 5, 2019

To all my writing friends: I highly recommend watching #songland. It’s a great tutorial on the creative process. — Terri Frank (@librarylore) June 5, 2019

After some hilarious jam sessions and positive criticism of all three songs, will.i.am picked “Be Nice,” with the final version also featuring Snoop Dogg. He also announced the other two songs would be featured on the new Black Eyed Peas album.

The first episode of the series featured The Voice coach John Legend as the act choosing the hit song. He ultimately picked Tebby Burrows’ “We Need Love,” which is already available to download and stream on music streaming services.

Songland airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.