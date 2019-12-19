Sofia Vergara Reportedly Meets With ‘AGT’ to Fill Gabrielle Union’s Seat

Sofia Vergara is possibly being eyed to filled one of the two open judge’s seats on America’s Got Talent left by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who were let go from the competition series in November. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the Modern Family star met with producers Wednesday to discuss her potentially being brought on to the show.

At this time, neither NBC nor Vergaras have responded to the reports, though the sources noted that the actress has a crowd of fans over at the network, “from Entertainment Prez Paul Telegdy on down.

The sources also noted that the 2-hour meeting, for which Vergara was reportedly 20 minutes, late, may not have solely been for America’s Got Talent. While those who work on the series were present, as well as members of Fremantle, AGT‘s producers, the meeting was also to discuss “a variety of possible projects, including dramas and a possible Spanish language project.”

Vergara is currently finishing up her run on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, on which she has portrayed Gloria Delgado-Pritchett since 2009. The series was renewed for an 11th and final season back in February, with the series finale set to air some time in 2020.

Vergara being eyed for toss in networks and series genre comes amid the exits of Union and Hough. The duo were let go from the series in late November after just one season, immediately sparking controversy.

Although sources told Variety that judges are routinely cycled out and later return to the show – Union and Hough filled the spots left vacant by Mel B and Heidi Klum – other sources told the outlet that the two women received “excessive notes” on their physical appearance. Additionally, Union was reportedly told that her various hair styles were “too black” for the show’s audience at least half a dozen times.

Responding to the allegations, NBC and Fremantle, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, said that they “take any issues on set seriously” and that “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show.”

In the wake of the controversy, SAG-AFTRA announced that they would be launching an investigation into the matter. Following a five-hour meeting with Union, NBC announced that there would “be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts.”

America’s Got Talent returns next month.