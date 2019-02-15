Sofia Richie Explains Why She Won’t Appear on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Sofia Richie may be dating Scott Disick, but don’t expect her to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians anytime soon.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie inside the Theater Box in San Diego, Richie shared that she has no plans to appear on the E! reality show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private,” she said.

She also isn’t planning on showing up on Disick’s upcoming E! series, which will chronicle the 35-year-old as he flips houses.

“Oh, God no. He’s the expert,” she said. “I might put in my two cents, but he’s the expert.”

Disick chimed in and shared that he would never force his girlfriend to appear on reality television, which is a vehicle some people are comfortable with and others simply aren’t.

“Everyone has their own choices and nobody should have to do anything they don’t want to do,” he said. “It’s her choice.”

Richie and Disick were first reported to be dating in May 2017, and the couple has been going strong since, with Richie even joining Disick and his family for a recent vacation.

It’s also been rumored that Disick is planning to propose to Richie, a scenario Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian seemingly wouldn’t mind.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian last month, Kourtney was asked how she would feel about her ex getting married again.

“Congratulations!” she replied, seemingly dispelling rumors of tension between herself and Richie and implying that she would be happy for Disick and Richie should they get engaged.

“Yeah, we vacation together,” Kim chimed in. “It’s all good!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in March, and will follow America’s most famous family as they vacation in Bali, get in a few fights and support Kim and her husband, Kanye West as they prepare to welcome their upcoming baby.

A preview clip for the season also sees Kourtney and Dicisk working on co-parenting their kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

“I don’t want you to think I’m giving a mixed message,” Kourtney tells Disick, who replies, “You barely give a regular message.”

During a recent appearance on the Today show, Kourtney shared that she hopes to use the show to display a “positive” co-parenting relationship between herself and Disick.

“I can show a message of ‘Parents can get along and work together’ and we travel together,” she said. “I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason but I think the positive we are doing is nice to [show].”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo