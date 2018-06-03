Sofia Richie Dumps Scott Disick After He Reportedly Cheats on Her

Sofia Richie has reportedly broken up with Scott Disick after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheated on her and was later seen getting cozy with another woman.

News of the breakup comes a week after the couple celebrated Disick’s birthday together while on a St. Bart’s vacation.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” a source told Us Weekly. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie]. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

The source added that the couple were still technically together when the reality star was spotted with another girl at Kanye West’s listening party for his new album in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Thursday.

Another insider told the outlet that Disick was “really sloppy throughout the night” and “could barely speak” when he was seen getting cozy with a mystery blonde.

Disick attended the event, where TMZ reports he had his arms wrapped around a “dirty blonde, green-eyed girl.” The news outlet reports that Disick and the woman were “flirty and touching each other” during “at least two” of West’s new songs.

Disick attended the album listening party with friends and his own security team while Richie posted from Nobu in Malibu, about 1,000 miles away from the launch party in Jackson Hole. He reportedly was overheard saying he was single, according to TMZ.

Sofia, 19, reportedly found out about her boyfriend cheating on her with the woman in Miami “after their trip to St. Bart’s and it caused huge problems in their relationship,” the source said. “He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him.”

The pair were reportedly “trying to work things out,” the source added, but after he was caught PDAing with the blonde in Wyoming, they can’t see each other anymore “because Lionel forbids them reconnecting and won’t continue to support their relationship.”

The model and her music icon dad are “extremely close,” the source continues. While Disick still has feelings for Sofia, “he knows there’s not much that he can do. Sofia is upset but is leaning towards sticking with her family and Lionel because she realizes the severity of it.”

Sofia and Disick started dating in 2017 after the pair were spotted together at Cannes. They reportedly were going strong, and getting more and more serious as his birthday also marked a year since they had started seeing each other.