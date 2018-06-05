Sofia Richie Confirms Scott Disick Is Her ‘Whole Heart’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are letting fans know they are stronger than ever despite the breakup rumors.

Almost a year after they first sparked romance rumors in Cannes, the couple made headlines after reports surfaced of their split following Disick reportedly cheating on Richie in Miami, and him being caught getting cozy with another woman during Kanye West’s album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But on Monday, PEOPLE reports, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu in Malibu before going to get groceries together.

Disick also denied the two had ever split, posting a screenshot on his Instagram story of a TMZ headline that read: “Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Still Together.”

“We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us,” he captioned the post.

On Tuesday, Richie joined in to deny the rumors, posting an adorable old snap of the couple cuddling up while on a private jet with the caption: “Whole [heart]”.

She followed up with a second slide that read: “Never believe the internet.”

The reconciliation is reportedly not a surprise for those close to Richie and Disick, who told PEOPLE they expected them to get back together despite their recent spat.

“It’s likely not totally over,” said one insider. “They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

Another source told PEOPLE back when the breakup news broke that Disick himself knew it wasn’t over forever.

“Scott seems fine,” the source said. “He isn’t really taking it seriously.”

“He isn’t really doing anything to win her back right now,” the source added. “Just giving her space and waiting for her to change her mind.”

The couple first got together after being spotted at Cannes in May 2017. The pair became inseparable since then and were recently spotted together for Disick’s birthday on a trip to St. Bart’s along with Disick’s three kids with Kourtney Kardashian.

Richie’s father, Lionel Richie, is reportedly not a fan of his 19-year-old daughter’s relationship.

“Lionel hasn’t approved of the relationship since the beginning,” an insider told the outlet. “He joked about it publicly but he was livid.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Lionel “thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that.”

“He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt,” the insider added.

At least for now, the couple is back together and closer than ever.