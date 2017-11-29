Snooki Reveals What She Would Say to That Guy Who Punched Her on ‘Jersey Shore’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is famous for having a good time. The Jersey Shore star has made a living off of stirring up drama, but someone in her position has to be pretty good at letting things roll of their back as well. In a recent interview, Snooki showed off just how skilled she is in the art of forgiveness. Reporters from In Touch asked the reality star what she would say to Brad Ferro, the man who punched Polizzi in the face at a bar in a 2009 episode of Jersey Shore.

“I don’t know!” Polizzi said. “I never really thought about it — just like, ‘Dude, why would you do that?’ You know, like obviously he was blacked out and didn’t know what he was doing, but I mean — s–t like that happens at bars sometimes. So I guess I would say, ‘I forgive you, but that really hurt!’”

Strangely, the incident has had a more lasting effect on Ferro himself. Ferro was 24-years-old at the time, teaching at North Queens Community High School. He claims to have been black-out drunk at the time of the attack, and remembers none of it.

Ferro was arrested for the assault. He paid a $500 fine and spent six months on probation. He also went through a mandatory anger-management program. Still, Ferro says that the highly publicized lapse of judgement has repercussions in his life to this very day.

In 2011, Ferro’s father told the New York Post that his son had struggled to find a job ever since the episode aired. At the time, Brad Ferro had just joined the army — claiming he could find no other employment.

“My son made them famous,” his father said. “They made a lot of money off of him, and I think they owe him.”

Polizzi is preparing for next year’s reunion special, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The program was just announced as part of the premiere of Jersey Shore‘s spin-off, Floribama Shore.