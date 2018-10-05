Snooki Confesses ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Is ‘Freaking Out’ Ahead of The Situation’s Sentencing

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars are “freaking out” for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he awaits his sentencing Friday.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi opened up about the situation on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, admitting that the entire cast is “freaking out for him.”

“Honestly we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow… so hopefully everything is going to be fine,” Polizzi said Thursday, referencing Friday’s sentencing. Sorrentino previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January.

She said she and the rest of the cast have tried to keep him distracted in the meantime. “We’ve been hanging out all week and you can tell the days are coming quicker and he’s getting more nervous,” she said. “We’re just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit, but it’s terrifying for him.”

Meanwhile, Sorrentino’s finacée, Lauren Pesce, is in the midst of wedding planning during all the drama. “We just went for her dress fitting so you know she is putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff but she is freaking out too,” Polizzi said, adding, “I think we just all want it to be over but we are also hoping for a great outcome.”

Everyone involved in Jersey Shore is excited for the upcoming wedding, with Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughters getting to be a part of the nuptials, which will be featured on the MTV hit series.

“Both of our girls — Giovanna and Jenni’s daughter, Meilani — are going to be the flower girls, he just asked us. You are going to see it on the show and we are super excited,” the reality star announced.

Sorrentino will learn of his sentencing on Friday; it’s most likely that he will serve some time. Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, were initially indicted on tax evasion in 2014 after allegedly not paying taxes on $8.9 million of income — and later indicted on additional charges in 2017. The drama almost led to him not being able to participate in the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Sorrentino has been “praying for a positive result,” he said in August. “We live our life one day at a time, and we’re praying for a positive result,” he told Us Weekly of himself and Pesce. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.