'Snake in the Grass': A Scar Clue Threatens to Unveil the Snake in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Another "snake" is on the loose on USA Network's Snake in the Grass. In a sneak peek of the Sept. 5 episode, the contestants find a clue that will help lead them to the identity of the snake amongst them. But, will it help narrow things down or lead to more finger-pointing?

Snake in the Grass features a different set of four contestants in each episode. The catch is that one of those four is the "snake" and is attempting to thwart the others as they vie for $100,000. If they can determine who amongst them is the snake, they'll walk away with the prize. However, if they're unable to figure out the mystery, the snake will go home with all of the money. To help their efforts to find the snake, the contestants can find or earn clues about the individual's identity. For the next group of four, their key to finding the snake is a scar.

The clue reads, "The SNAKE was a bully... a title well-earned, but it didn't take long for the tables to turn. Had they just held back and not pushed too far, the SNAKE would not be left with a scar." Considering that scars are fairly common, it doesn't necessarily narrow things down for the crew immediately. But, it does prompt them to showcase their respective scars and explain how they received them. One of the contestants, Brandon, says that he received some scars when he used to play football. That prompted another, Michael, to share in a confessional that the admission gave them pause, as there is a stereotype that jocks can be bullies.

While three members of the group show off their scars, one, Nai, does not. She said that the group was talking too much and claimed that she didn't have any scars of her own. Brandon later admits in a confessional, "Nai is very deflective. She didn't show us anything. She didn't really tell us about anything, no story, no nothing. So, she just seems so snake-ish." Will they be able to successfully figure out who the snake is amongst them? You can tune in to Snake in the Grass on the USA Network on Monday, Sept. 5 at 11 p.m. ET to find out.