‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Struggling to Get Family to Help Her Move in New TLC Clip

The Sister Wives stars are on the move to Flagstaff, Arizona. But, when it comes to that move, there may just be a little drama thanks to the location of Meri Brown‘s new house, as Us Weekly noted.

Us Weekly revealed a sneak peek for the Jan. 12 episode of Sister Wives that featured the wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown, having a difference in opinion regarding Meri’s house. In the preview clip, Meri struggled with getting her sister wives to help move her belongings into a new house. As one of the wives, Robyn, explained, the location of Meri’s house makes it hard for them to actually help.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meri lives in this house built up the side of the mountain,” Robyn said in a confessional interview. “So, she has these huge stairs all the way up the side of her house and every time I walk up those stairs, I about faint.”

Meri gets some distance…and a change of heart? Tune in to #SisterWives Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/FBglCCdVR4 — TLC Network (@TLC) January 10, 2020

“I don’t want to hire somebody. I do not want to hire somebody. I want to have family around,” Meri said in her own confessional as she explained why she really wanted her family to help. “I’d rather have my family come and help me put my stupid bag together then pay somebody to do it, because that would mean I would have some family interaction, which I think is really important.”

In a conversation with the sister wives, Meri explains that she’s “hearing Christine and Janelle talk about how they’re feeling isolated and alone,” and that the matter can be solved by them all working on the project (moving her belongings) together. She went on to say that she understands that neither her husband Kody Brown nor Robyn’s son Dayton could help, but that she wishes other members of the family could pitch in.

Robyn then suggests that they “hire somebody” to move the bigger items, with Janelle adding that they can have a “moving and unpack party” afterward with all of them. But, it still doesn’t seem as though Meri is fully on board with that option, as she went on to explain in her confessional.

“I get what they’re saying. Nobody wants to move,” she said. “And at the same time, I’m feeling like their love and caring for me is conditional. ‘Well, we’ll love you if we can do something fun. But not if you need something done.’”

Meri’s move is set to play out on the Sunday, Jan. 12 episode of Sister Wives, and fans will just have to tune in to see if the family can lend a helping hand to one of their own.