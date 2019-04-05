‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Slammed by Fans for Latest Comments About ‘Rock Star’ Son

When Sister Wives star Robyn Brown praised her son, Dayton Brown, for handling the family’s move to Flagstaff, Arizona on Sunday, a group of fans slammed her, calling her inconsiderate of the needs of the other children.

“Our son Dayton was a ROCK STAR when it came to the move,” Robyn wrote on Twitter during the series’ latest episode. “He was constantly working and moving stuff from early morning to midnight and had a great attitude. We couldn’t have done it without him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Our son Dayton was a ROCK STAR when it came to the move. He was constantly working and moving stuff from early morning to midnight and had a great attitude. We couldn’t have done it without him. #sisterwives — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) April 1, 2019

This inspired a handful of fans to criticize her for appearing to not care about the children her husband, Kody Brown, has with his other wives.

“Why wouldn’t he be? He is the ONLY child benefiting from this! Duh,” one person wrote. “The coldness in this post is [disappointing]. Every other Brown child had to get out there and figure it out. Your kid’s ADULT decision to go to an out of state College affected other children. Try being empathetic.”

Why wouldn’t he be? He is the ONLY child benefiting from this! Duh! The coldness in this post is dissapointing. Every other Brown child had to get out there and figure it out. Your kid’s ADULT decision to go to an out of state College affected other children. Try being empathetic — RevecaLoren (@RebeccaCothern2) April 4, 2019

“Really, Robyn? That seems a bit like a low blow towards the kids that were struggling with the move,” another added. “There appears to have been more at stake for some more so than others.”

Really, Robyn? That seems a bit like a low blow towards the kids that were struggling with the move. There appears to have been more at stake for some more so than others — Kathy MacLaughlin (@kathy_kmac) April 1, 2019

“Way to throw the other kids under [the] bus,” another wrote. “Sorry some of them were clearly struggling. And since your son is moving there for school I guess he better help. All the rest were pretty much forced. Love this family and the show but very irritated with this season.”

Way to throw the other kids under he bus. Sorry some of them were clearly struggling. And since your son is moving there for school I guess he better help. All the rest were pretty much forced. Love this family and the show but very irritated with this season. — Jessica (@jmo011285) April 1, 2019

Robyn’s next tweet during the episode drew more negative responses. “Our daughter Aurora was sad to leave family and friends but she did her best to be optimistic and be supportive about the move,” she wrote.

Our daughter Aurora was sad to leave family and friends but she did her best to be optimistic and be supportive about the move. #sisterwives — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) April 1, 2019

“Comparing kids against each other in a family is cruel and destructive, even for the child receiving the ‘praise,’” one fan replied.

Comparing kids against each other in a family is cruel and destructive, even for the child receiving the “praise”. — Joyce Salber (@greenleafyellow) April 4, 2019

This season of Sister Wives features Kody and his wives moving from Las Vegas to Flagstaff. It is the second time the family is moving, after they left Lehi, Utah for Las Vegas in 2011. Kody is legally married to Robyn, his fourth wife, but has spiritual unions with Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown. The family has 18 children, and Kody adopted Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship.

The wives were not happy about the move at the beginning, but they all came around to the idea eventually. Kody’s initial plan was one big house in the Flagstaff area, but they ended up living in different homes, with the sister wives living apart, Radar Online reported in February. Meri has continued to clash with the family and spent time apart from her sister wives during a Puerto Rico cruise recently.

Robyn was at the center of pregnancy rumors recently, but a former friend told InTouch Weekly this was not the case.

Dayton is one of Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship. Robyn said in a 2018 blog post that he has Asperger Syndrome.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.