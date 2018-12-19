‘Sister Wives’ to Return in January

Sister Wives and its spin-off series, Seeking Sister Wives, will be back on TLC on Jan. 20, 2019 according to a report by Us Weekly.

Trailers for both shows came out on Wednesday, revealing the trials and tribulations ahead for the polygamous community. It looks like this season holds some new and interesting challenges for the Brown family on Sister Wives. In the trailer, the main event seems be a move from Las Vegas, Nevada back to Utah.

“I’ve wanted to move back to Utah ever since we left,” Kody Brown revealed in one clip. Unfortunately, not everyone seemed to feel the same. Wife Janelle stated firmly that she did not want to leave while Gabriel was in his junior year of high school, while one daughter noted that Brown had essentially been “kicked out” of Utah.

“Eventually, I’m going to lead to places they might not want to go,” Brown said in a confessional, “but I am going to lead.”

The patriarch’s leadership was further called into question by Gabriel himself, who said he was “fuming inside.”

“For me, this move is awful,” he said flatly.

The future of the family looks somewhat uncertain. The trailer ends with a shot of the Brown family standing in a circle in an empty room, saying a prayer. While they look united, there are some tear-stained cheeks in the group, suggesting that Brown”s leadership could take them somewhere not everyone agrees with.

Sister Wives is going strong into Season 13, as more and more people tune in to see the ups and downs of a polygamous life. The show follows Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Robyn and Christine. Between them all, the family has 17 children, and they can have a hard time trying to navigate a mostly monogamous world.

Meanwhile, Seeking Sister Wives is entering its second season with a bang. The series follows polygamous courtships from other families, focusing on how outsiders view the practice and its questionable social standing. Rather than jumping into one established family with three wives who already have an understanding, it documents the building of groups where everyone comes to an understanding.

This season, tension will apparently rise between wives and husbands alike as Jeff, Bernie, Dimitri and Colton all look for new wives. The dynamics are strained and the tension is palpable, yet as Bernie puts it, he believes it is “God’s will.”

Sister Wives returns on Jan. 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET. Seeking Sister Wives follows two hours later at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.