‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Says She’d ‘Rather Live in the Desert’ After Wildfire Near Flagstaff Home

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has created some confusion about her living situation. The TLC personality shared videos from her house on Instagram on July 21, suggesting she’s living in Flagstaff, Arizona with her family but left her heart in the desert.

Meri shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story revealing that there had been a wildfire near her home. According to her posts, the fire was relatively close to her house and was impacting her personal life.

“Super efficient and getting lots done today until this forest fire started only about 15 miles from me,” she wrote over one post. “Don’t worry, I’m already freaking out.”

Meri went on to say, “No seriously, I really am!” in another Instagram Story post.

The reality TV star posted a picture of a tree-filled yard, apparently showing the “View from my window.” All appeared to be well in that photo, but her next few videos revealed the extent of the damage from the fire.

One clip showed helicopters flying overhead. Meri wrote, “This is crazy…” She then posted another video of the helicopters, revealing that she was missing the desert.

“Days like today I’d rather live in the desert and not the forest,” she wrote.

It appears the fire was pretty serious, though Meri’s videos didn’t feature the full extent of the damage. Wildfire Today said the Museum Fire — which broke out just north of Flagstaff — burned 1,000 acres by July 22. Several nearby residents received pre-evacuation notices.

Meri’s posts came amid some speculation from fans that she was living in Utah, where she owns and operates a bed and breakfast. The rest of the Sister Wives family, including Kody Brown and his other wives, lives in Arizona, where they recently relocated.

Still, speculation is rife about the status of her relationship with Kody. In May, a source told Radar Online that Kody spends the majority of his time with Robyn Brown. The insider said at the time that Kody hadn’t visited any of his other wives homes “for almost a week.”

The outlet also reported that Meri is merely renting a home in Flagstaff. The house is nine miles from Christine Brown’s home and 13 miles from Janelle Brown’s home. That report suggests that they didn’t yet build the massive home Kody wanted to create to share with all four of his wives in Season 13 of Sister Wives.

Christine recently added to the confusion by sharing photos from what fans believed to be her home in Flagstaff. Her comments were flooded with questions about the Sister Wives stars’ living arrangement.

“Did they finish building their new houses?” one fan commented on the post.

“Are you all in one giant house? Or still all in homes of your own?” another person questioned. A third fan wondered, “Did you guys build individual homes or one all together?”

Those questions remain unanswered, however.