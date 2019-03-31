‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Is Living Her Best Life While on Tropical Vacation

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is taking time for herself amid tension in her polygamous family.

Over the last week, the TLC personality, one of Kody Brown‘s four wives, has been living it up on the LuLaRoe annual cruise to Puerto Rico after being one of the retailer’s top earners.

Although fellow wife Christine Brown was on the same cruise, it appears Meri spent most of her time apart from her family.

After a catfishing scandal involving Meri and a woman she met online masquerading as a man in 2015 popped off in the Brown family, the Sister Wives star, 48, has had trouble feeling heard and valued in her non-traditional family, which she has been open about on their reality show. Using her LuLaRoe earnings to help open a bed and breakfast, Meri has become more and more independent as the years have gone on, — even sparking rumors she’s looking to leave the family — which appears to have culminated in this solo vacation filled with fun and friends.

Keep scrolling to see the best of the reality star’s vacation photos and see which Sister Wives stars made an appearance in her snaps!

‘Fab 5’

Starting out on her vacation, which Meri explained was part of her work as a LuLaRoe seller, the Sister Wives star was ready for an adventure away from her family on a luxury cruise ship.

“Fab 5 headed to the boat!” she captioned a smiley selfie of herself with her fellow travelers. “So looking forward to this week, adventures, and new friends!”

‘Resting Beach Face’

Spending her time on the sandy beach, Meri sent a pretty clear message that she needed a little “me time” to relax and appreciate the warm weather with her apparel.

“Y’all know I just had to have this hat….” she captioned a photo of herself looking off into the horizon with a straw hat embroidered with “Resting beach face.”

Bike Rides

The TLC personality has also been getting her exercise in on vacation, going off on an ambitious bike ride with some of her new friends, whom she posed with on Instagram.

“Heading out on today’s 12 mile bike ride in Bonaire with these guys,” she wrote alongside several smiley face emojis. “It’s gonna be a good day!”

‘Meeting New People’

While on the LuLaRoe cruise, Meri seemed to be having a great time catching up with friends and branching out with strangers to create new relationships, sharing a number of smiling photos with people she spent time with on vacation.

“Day two of the #LuLaRoe cruise, meeting new people, having fun with old friends, lots of hanging out and laughing,” she wrote alongside the gallery.

Lots of Laughing

It’s not clear what kind of weather the cruise was facing out at sea, but the TLC star hinted she might have had a bit of a learning curve getting her sea legs up and running.

“Trying to stay on my two feet as the boat does it’s thing…” she wrote alongside her gallery of cruise photos, in which she is shown looking in high spirits while grabbing a seat on the stairs.

Hanging Out

Meri’s followers on Instagram were so happy to see her bonding with other people outside her family unit, looking happier and healthier than she has in a long time.

“Meri many blessings and much success to you,” one user wrote. “I enjoy seeing you so happy and enjoying life because you deserve all the happiness God offers you.”

Another added, “Looking fantastic wonderful to see you looking sensational and happy.”

‘Catching Up For a Bit’

Getting to spend time with old friends was the highlight of the trip for Meri, however, who shared a photo of herself with fellow wife Janelle Brown’s daughter, Maddie Brown, and Mariah Brown’s fiancée, Audrey Kriss.

“And of course the best part was running into these two cute girls and catching up for a bit,” she captioned the selfie. “Good times indeed!”

‘I’ll be back’

Getting to the end of her time in Aruba, Meri made sure to soak up the last bit of her vacation, posing in the ocean wearing a light plaid cover-up and the sassy hat she highlighted earlier in the trip!

“Ok Aruba, I’ll be back….” she captioned the shot, adding three sunshine emojis.



Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

