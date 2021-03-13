'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Finds Reason to Smile and Celebrate Amid Kody Brown Troubles

✖

While the Brown household is mired in troubles, Sister Wives star Meri Brown has found at least one reason to keep her head up. Meri's daughter Mariah Brown and Mariah's fiance, Audrey Kriss, are moving back to Utah, where they will be close to the family. Meri explained the move and showered praise on her daughter in a new promo for the TLC reality series.

Meri sat with Kody Brown for an extended confessional in the new promo, published by TLC on Friday. It showed pictures and footage of Mariah, now 25 years old, laughing and enjoying time with her massive family. Mariah is now in a committed relationship with Audrey and is also planning to enroll in college in Utah. Meri was not only pleased that her daughter is moving closer home but proud of the reasons she is doing so.

"So, the girls were visiting in January. That's when they told us," Meri recalled. "The main one being at Christmas, she was realizing how long it had been since she had seen everybody. She's like 'I've got all these siblings, and I'm not seeing them growing up, especially Ariella and Soloman and Truely.'"

Fans are well aware that the Brown family structure is far different from that of other families, since Kody and all four of his wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — live in one polygamist household. They have 18 children altogether, and according to Meri, Mariah considers all of them her siblings equally. She was proud of that loyalty and commitment.

"Mariah has always been very closely bonded to her siblings and I love that," she said. "I get that Mariah is doing what she's doing, she's going to college and you know, furthering her education and stuff and starting this relationship and family with Audrey. She still has her siblings in the back of her head, and they are still super important to her and that is sweet."

The Brown family started out in Utah when their reality show began in 2010, but have since moved twice — first to Las Vegas, Nevada and then to Flagstaff, Arizona. Mariah will be moving close to their original home in Utah, which will put her close enough to the rest of the family for more frequent visits. Previously, she and Audrey lived in Illinois, where Mariah studied social work at Loyola University.

Mariah and Audrey have been together since 2017, and they got engaged in 2019 during the historic Women's March in Washington, D.C. Now, they will be close to the Brown family just in time for their wedding, which they can get back to planning now that the coronavirus vaccine distribution is underway.