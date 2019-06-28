‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Claps Back at ‘Surprised’ Critic Over Latest Remarks About Robyn

Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and fellow wife Robyn seemingly shut down speculation about their relationship with a simple Instagram photo on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough for some fans. Brown, 48, clapped back at a commenter who was “surprised” by the post, in which she touted Robyn as a “friend.”

While the overwhelming response to Brown’s photo was a majority of positive remarks, some fans couldn’t help but tinge the moment — a snapshot of the two during a trip to Chicago — with negativity. One such fan said they were caught off guard by the post: “I hope you are not looking through rose-colored glasses as the saying goes.”

Brown responded to the comment, assuring the person, delivering a hint of sass. “Nah, I’m a pretty wise woman. Thanks though!” she commented.

The photo appeared on Brown’s Instagram account on Wednesday. In her caption, she said she views Robyn as a “friend” and someone she can “trust.”

“Everyone needs someone who has her back, who she can call friend, who she can trust, yes, even when she creeps up on you in a dark alley in Chicago,” Brown captioned the image. “I’ll keep her…”

Sister Wives fans have spent years questioning Meri and Robyn’s relationship. In 2014, Kody Brown divorced Brown to legally marry Robyn, his fourth wife. The Brown family has long been adamant that the spiritual unions between them are what really count, but some aren’t convinced.

A source claiming to be a close friend of Robyn’s told In Touch Weekly in March that Brown was planning to separate from the Brown family entirely. Kendra Pollard-Parra, who was once close with Robyn, said Brown was living separately, and only spent time around the Browns to film their TLC reality show.

“Meri does live separately from everyone. She’s never with them,” Pollard-Parra said. “She’s only with them to film. Her whole focus is on her career with Lula Roe which she’s very successful at and her daughter.”

Brown’s independence has been on display as of late. She recently took a cruise to Puerto Rico, was said to be seeing other men, went axe throwing, and visited Disneyland. Reports said her escapades confirmed her status as an outsider in the Brown family.

“We don’t talk,” Christine Brown once said of her fellow wife, Brown. “We don’t have any conversations. You’re not comfortable with me. It’s not like I talk to Robyn and Janelle. I’m not that close with them either. My relationship with my sister wives and Kody became hard. I can’t give it my all when I don’t want to do it.”

Fans will just have to wait for Sister Wives to return to TLC in 2020, if it does. The network hasn’t yet confirmed that the show will be back for another season.