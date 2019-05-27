‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Seemingly Snipes at Wife Meri Over ‘Selfish Women’ Message

Is there trouble among the Sister Wives and their husband? After Meri Brown posted a cryptic quote on social media that some fans perceived as a jab at her fellow sister wives, husband Kody Brown shared a quote about “bitterness.”

Last week, Meri shared two quotes: one from Empowering Women Now founder Selene Kinder that described women helping women as selfless, and another from Dr. Phil McGraw that described self-esteem as independent from acceptance from others.

“I wish more women realized that helping another woman win, cheering her on, praying for her, or sharing a resource with her, does NOT take away from the blessings coming to them. In fact, the more you five, the more you receive. Empowering women doesn’t come from selfishness but rather from selflessness,” Kinder’s quote, reposted on Meri’s Instagram Stories, read.

Later on, Meri shared a quote from Dr. Phil: “Don’t worry about hurting my feelings because I guarantee you not one bit of my self-esteem is tied up in your acceptance.” Underneath the quote, she captioned it, “Amen Dr. Phil!!”

A few days later, Kody shared a quote about bitterness that has some Sister Wives fans wondering if he’s clapping back at Meri’s quotes.

“Bitterness is the undoing of creativity. Thus, a poet allows his blood to sweeten with pain,” the tweet read. “May all pain sweeten your blood so you will access Source Energy and find Peace.”

The bizarre tweet has some fans wondering if he’s feuding with Meri, as another report recently came out that he was spending most of his time with wife Robyn Brown, especially after his vehicles were reportedly spotted outside her home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Since moving to Flagstaff, the four Sister Wives and their kids live in four separate temporary homes, where Kody typically would spend an equal amount of time. But this time around, he’s been spending most of his time with fourth wife Robyn.

“It appears Kody’s official home base is wife Robyn’s house,” a source told Radar earlier this month. “He didn’t go to another wife’s home for almost a week.”

His third wife, Christine, was reportedly out of town with her two oldest daughters, but the source says “when she returned on Saturday, May 11, he did not visit her.”

Notably, Robyn is Brown’s only legal wife, as he divorced original wife Meri so that he could take Robyn as his bride and legally adopt her children from a previous marriage.

On the TLC series’ recent tell-all reunion, Kody said that he and Meri “are dating.”

“We literally got to a place, it just got nasty. And like no, we’re not gonna do that anymore … I am cutting off everything that was the past,” he said. “It’s a new date, it’s a new girlfriend, it’s a new person, but we have a history and we also know each other.”