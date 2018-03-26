‘Sister Wives’ Husband Kody Brown Admits He Doesn’t Want to Be Intimate With Meri



The relationship between Kody Brown and first wife Meri Brown appears to be getting worse.

In Sunday’s Sister Wives: Tell All part one, Kody and his four wives discussed not just the last season, but their ongoing relationships with each other.

During the special, it was revealed that Kody 49, and Meri, 47, are well aware of their troubled relationship.

Meri was Kody’s first wife, and the two have been together since 1990, even after they got divorced in 2014 so that he could marry fourth wife Robyn. The family also includes two other wives, Christine and Janelle.

During Sunday’s reunion special, Andrea Canning of NBC re-lived the controversial scene in this season of Sister Wives in which Kody was in the car on speakerphone with a reporter and said that Meri claims to be his wife, but they don’t live together.

Canning got direct with Kody during the special, asking, “Why did you feel that was important to share?”

“I was feeling a little snarky. Not towards Meri, but towards this law,” he replied, referencing the laws that don’t allow him to legally have his polygamous living situation recognized.

Canning then asked Meri how she felt about Kody’s comments, to which she replied, “Sometimes he says stuff he shouldn’t say. …What’s hard to hear is you saying that you feel like a divorced couple living on the same block and the lack of intimacy.”

Canning then asked Kody, “And you saying that you don’t want to be intimate with Meri right now. Is that still where things stand?”

“Yes,” he confirmed.

Then Meri, who recently opened up a bed and breakfast across state lines on her own, shared, “I want more of a relationship with him than we’re having right now.”

Meri seemed to still want to fix her relationship with Kody, however, saying it will take “two parties wanting to work toward it, I think. I think it’s a lot of work.”

It’s this dynamic, plus Meri’s new business, that has fans thinking she might be considering leaving her marriage and the TLC show behind.

But last week, Meri shut down these rumors, tweeting, “Already starting the night with a blocking spree! Come on guys, I have a family, I’m not bailing! Sheesh!!” and mentioning that she will be blocking any social media users who try to convince her to leave.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC