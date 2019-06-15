‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown and Family Continue Facing Growing Debt After Arizona Move

Kody Brown and his four wives are facing further financial issues as the family continues to film the upcoming season of Sister Wives.

The famous polyamorous family’s move to Flagstaff, Arizona was supposed to bring a welcomed change to their lives, but it has brought nothing but financial troubles.

Amid rumors of feuds within the family, the Browns financial situation got a little worse in June as more interest continues to add up to their unpaid property taxes, Hollywood Gossip reports.

The outlet reports Kody spent $820,000 on a 15-acre plot of land in Flagstaff. The property is dived into four parcels, each reportedly requiring separate payments. Because of the state’s law forbidding polygamous co-habitation, the plan was to build four separate houses in the property, but to this day construction hasn’t begun on any of the homes.

The family also reportedly still owes property tax payments that were due in December.

According to a report by Radar Online, tax payments are only past due on two of the plots. Kody, Christine and Robyn own one plot and initially failed to pay the amount of $2,063.70. After the latest round of interest, they now owe $2,201.28.

The second plot is co-owned by Kody Janelle and Meri. They originally owed $1990.82 and interest raised the total to $2,123.54. In total, the family currently owes $4,324.82 just on property taxes.

Their debt, combined with building four houses will surely mean a big money pit for the reality television family.

The outlet further claims that the family also hasn’t seen a payment for Christine’s former house in Las Vegas. Reports claimed previously the family had found a buyer but the home is still listed on the market for $574,990. Meri’s home in the Nevada city has also not sold and was ultimately taken off the market.

Reports of the Browns financial situation come as the family has been spotted filming for a yet-to-be-announced new season of Sister Wives. Kody and Meri’s daughter, Mariah Brown, shared an Instagram Story showing a cameraman filming her with fiancée, Audrey Kriss.

Mariah and Kriss moved to Chicago in August after Mariah enrolled in Loyola University Chicago’s dual degree program at its Institute of Pastoral Studies and School of Social Work. Earlier this month, all four wives were spotted visiting Mariah and Audrey, as speculation swirls the next season will follow their engagement.

TLC has not officially renewed Sister Wives for Season 14, but the renewal appears imminent. If the network stays on the schedule for last season fans could expect to see new episodes in early 2020.