‘Sister Wives’ Fans See Double in New Photo of Meri Brown and Fellow Wife Robyn’s Daughter

Sister Wives fans are seeing double after Meri Brown took to Instagram with a new photo of herself posing with Aurora Brown, the daughter of Kodi and Robyn Brown. On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the TLC reality star took to the social media platform to share a new selfie of her and Aurora’s fun night out at an Andy Grammer concert.

“Super fun night at the [Andy Grammer] concert tonight with this cute thing!” Brown, the first of Kodi’s wives, captioned the snapshot, which showed herself and Aurora posing in the crowd with the stage to their backs.

She added the hashtags “Living My Why,” “Because I Can,” “Life Fulfilled,” Family,” and “Flagstaff,” the last of which referenced the family’s new hometown in Arizona.

While the photo drew plenty of envious comments from those wishing that they were at the concert as well, even more couldn’t help but do a double take and have to remind themselves that Aurora is not Brown’s biological daughter.

“Two lovely Women. She actually looks a lot like you,” one person wrote in a comment that drew more than a dozen likes of agreement.

“She looks like you 20 years ago,” another pointed out. “So beautiful.”

“Which of your daughters is this?” another asked, assuming that given their look-alike appearance, they must be related.

“I know she’s not your daughter but she looks so much like you in this pic,” wrote a fourth.

“Amazing the resemblance… are you sure you’re not related ?” one fan couldn’t help but question.

“She looks just like you … like she could be your daughter!” added another. “I’m so glad you are living your best life, Meri!!!”

Of course, as fans of the TLC family know, Meri Brown and her husband Kodi share a single child together, daughter Mariah Brown. Meanwhile, Kodi shares an additional 13 children with his three other wives.

Brown and Aurora aren’t the only members of the sprawling Brown family that have an uncanny resemblance, though. Fans of the family were again shocked when Garrison Brown, one of Kodi’s children with Jenelle, shared a photo to Instagram of himself and his girlfriend. The photo was later reposted by his mother.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the resemblance the 20-year-old shares with Kodi, with one person writing that Garrison is “a mini Kodi.”

Season 14 of Sister Wives is currently filming. The season does not yet have a premiere date.