‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals Back to School Photo, and Fans Are Stunned Her Daughters’ Transformation

As Christine and Kody Brown’s daughters Gwendlyn and Ysabel return for their final years of high school, Sister Wives fans are looking back on the years watching them grow up on the TLC reality show in shock. Thursday, the mother of six shared photos of her teen daughters on their first day of school as Gwen, 17, readied for her senior year and Ysabel, 16, for her junior year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

“First day of school!!” she captioned the photo. “WAY too soon for all of us. Go get the world my beautiful daughters.”

Fans were taken aback to see the two girls entering their final years of adolescence after watching them grow on their screens for 13 seasons.

“WOW! where has the time gone?!” one wrote. “Have a great school year brown girls!!!”

Another echoed, “How did that happen so fast?! I have a senior this year myself! Here’s to a year of wonderful memories to them all!!”

“Dang [they’re] growing up so much,” another fan noted. “[They’re] so beautiful!”

Ysabel in particular has had a tough couple of years as she worked with specialists to strengthen her spine following a scoliosis diagnosis in hopes of avoiding invasive spinal surgery.

“On some days, I just want to get the surgery,” the teen confessed in an episode last year. “Because I just don’t want to deal with it anymore — I just want to get it over with.”

“I’ve never seen Ysabel be particularly athletic, but I do know she is stubborn,” Kody’s second wife Janelle chimed in. “I remember even as a little kid, she would give Christine hell because she wanted Kody around. She had a pretty strong will, a force of will. So I think she might be able to pull it off, even if she hasn’t really been that athletic.”

Kody said of his daughter’s efforts, “We are a family of doing. Rather than just sit and wait for something to happen, do something to try and solve the problem. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic