Simon Saran Pens Romantic Note to Ex Farrah Abraham

Simon Saran’s recent gift to on-again-off-again ex Farrah Abraham has fans thinking the Teen Mom couple is back together.

Abraham posted to Instagram a photo of beautiful red roses Wednesday night, but what caught people’s eye was the note from Saran attached to the bouquet.

“To the most beautiful girl I know!” he wrote. “I Wouldn’t trade the time we spent together for anything in the world. Have a wonderful! Love you! Simon Saran.”

Saran and Abraham have long struck fans as being more than friends, often posting photos on vacation in the same location at the same time and gushing over each other in interviews.

In Saran’s MTV special, Being Simon, Abraham was featured prominently as they worked together flipping houses and flirting.

But the two have maintained they are just “best friends” and business partners after splitting this most recent time in April.

Many fans think the romantic note speaks for itself, however.

“Farrah, marry that man!” one fan said.

“He so sweet to you you better marry him already,” another echoed.

“You two are a great couple! When you work together you can do anything together!” a fan added.

Others mocked Saran for signing his first and last name as well as excluding a word after “wonderful.”

“Why does he add his last name, how many Simons does she know?” one person joked.

“Have a wonderful day? Have a wonderful night?… Have a wonderful life?” another questioned.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.



