Simon Saran Makes Explicit Comments About Ex Farrah Abraham’s Mom

Debrah is the type of woman that would stick her finger up someone’s butt and kiss them on the cheek at the same time! #devil #teenmomog — Simon (@SimonSaran) December 5, 2017

Farrah Abraham’s on-again-off-again boyfriend has taken to Twitter to fire off some explicit comments about the Teen Mom OG cast member’s mother.

“Debrah [sic] is the type of woman that would stick her finger up someone’s butt and kiss them on the cheek at the same time,” Saran tweeted out to his followers.

Abraham and her mother Debra Danielsen have a notoriously rocky relationship that has been well-documented on Teen Mom OG, as well as Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition on WE tv.

Saran clearly has no qualms about weighing in with his very frank opinion of Danielsen and his Twitter followers got a kick out of it.

One person said, “This is the strangest analogy I’ve ever heard.”

Another jokingly asked, “Seriously. Is that supposed to be a good thing or bad thing?”

While Saran is spending his time taking shots at her mom, Abraham is busy trying to connect with “open-minded” people.

“I joined Bumble [Bizz], but I see they have Bumble BFF and Bumble Dating,’ the 26-year-old reality star clarified. “I’ve only so far enjoyed the business events in Austin with other company owners and entrepreneur creative events.” She also added that she has “no time for dating right now.”

Bumble Bizz is a social media app designed to compete with business connection sites and apps such as LinkedIn. It was created by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Another thing that has kept Abraham busy lately is her budding career in the adult entertainment industry. That, however, has also been a point of contention between her and MTV.

In the recent Teen Mom OG clip, what appears to be a producer of the show sat with Abraham on a back porch as the cameras roll. “If you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film you,” he said to her.

Abraham did not take well to his ultimatum and exploded on him. “Who are you to tell someone to choose one thing? F-ing shoot me for being who I am,” she fired back.

You can catch new episodes of Teen Mom OG on MTV, Mondays at 9/8c.