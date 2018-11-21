Shawniece Jackson Gives Birth a Month Early on ‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After’

No one was expecting for Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre’s first child to come a month early, let along the Married at First Sight couple!

The couple, who has been trying to rebuild their marriage after a separation, were scared out of their minds during Tuesday’s Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? episode, when in the middle of the night, Jackson began feeling strange pains at only eight months pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is so crazy; it’s happening so fast,” Jackson said, not sure if she was simply having another labor scare or if it was the real thing. “I’m so scared and so nervous.”

Being that Jackson had been admitted to the hospital just days before after leaking liquid she feared could be amniotic fluid, but ended up being urine after the baby shifted positions onto her bladder, Pierre hoped that there was still more time when it came to preparing their lives for a baby.

“My first reaction is that she had a scare earlier, so maybe this is just a scare,” he told the cameras. “This is my first time doing this. I don’t know exactly what to do. We have nothing prepared. We thought we had at least a month before the baby came, so it’s really scary.”

While Jackson writhed in pain in the passenger seat of the couple’s car, Pierre tried to make it to the hospital on time while also heeding the warnings of his wife that the baby was on her way.

“The pain is so serious, so by now, I’m aware that I’m having this baby,” Jackson told the cameras.

Tuesday’s episode ended on a high note for the couple, as Jackson delivered their daughter with Pierre by her side. “We have overcame a lot obstacles that have challenged the relationship and made it easier to walk away,” Jackson told the cameras. “I think the fact that we haven’t walked away, that’s another accomplishment for us.”

The couple’s daughter, Laura Denise, was born after only five hours of labor at 5:47 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2018, weighing in at only 5 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 17¾ inches long.

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime, preceded immediately by Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Lifetime