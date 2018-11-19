Sharna Burgess Pens ‘Bitter Sweet’ Message to Bobby Bones Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Finale

Sharna Burgess has penned a “bitter sweet” message to Bobby Bones, ahead of the Dancing With The Stars finale.

Taking to Instagram, Burgess shared a looping video clip of the two laughing together and praised her dance partner for being so committed and involved in their performances.

“For all the hard work, dedication, countless hours, sleepless nights and laughs along the way… thank you [Bobby Bones], she wrote. “We have one more day left and it’s bitter sweet. Making the finale is incredible, knowing this season is about to end is not.”

“The only thing left to do now is enjoy every last second of this experience together, and know that you have done everything you possibly could, and done it damn well I might add,” Burgess continued. “These last 2 are epic, and I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Many of the duo’s fans have commented on Burgess’ post, expressing support for them as they face off in the Season 27 finale against Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson.

“Love you two! going to vote everyway I can. You both enjoy life, laugh a lot together, respect each other, are friends, care about each other, both enjoy Nashville, etc. etc,” one follower commented. “You need to extend this friendship and get out together. Bobby you have come so far in DWTS and Sharna thank you for your excellent talent and teaching him literly all the right moves. God Bless You.”

“Love seeing you laugh like that. The chemistry between you two is awesome. You both have put your heart and soul in this and it shows. Good luck!! Will be voting like crazy!!” someone else wrote.

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET.