‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Posted a Bunch of Lake Photos Prior to Fatal Boat Crash

In the days and weeks leading up to a fatal boat crash on Ontario’s Lake Joseph, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, who was one of the people involved in the Saturday, Aug. 24 accident along with his wife Linda, shared several photos from his Canadian cottage country getaway.

While O’Leary was not injured in the accident that left two dead, the reality TV personality took to social media in the days ahead, sharing a slew of photos of his boat, which is now part of an ongoing investigation.

On July 23, O’Leary shared a photo of “the Wedge,” a natural feature near his lake house in Ontario, Canada. “I call this the ‘Wedge’ it’s s natural phenomenon of nature located where our lake house home is situated!” he captioned a photo showing a stunning view of Lake Joseph. “Just beautiful!”

In 2018, the Shark Tank star, dubbed “Mr. Wonderful,” had shared a photo of his newest boat, which he dubbed the “BatBoat.” It is unclear if the boat pictured was the one involved in the crash, as it is believed O’Leary owns two boats on the Canadian property.

“Meet the new BatBoat!, I’m going to be surfing up a storm on this beast over the weekend,” he wrote.

More recently, O’Leary’s wife, Linda O’Leary shared a photo from Lake Joseph. Dated Friday, Aug. 16, just eight days before the deadly accident, the photo shows the couple’s breathtaking lakefront view.

Linda’s Instagram account has since been made private.

According to a representative for the Shark Tank star, Linda was the one driving the boat during the time of the collision, in which it has been reported the boat hit a larger boat, going directly over its bow and striking a 64-year-old American male passenger, who died at the scene. She was administered and passed a DUI test following the accident, and the representative clarified that the other boat involved in the collision was the one to flee the scene.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities,” O’Leary said in a statement to TMZ.

“Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected,” he added.

It is believed that a total of eight passengers were aboard the larger vessel. In addition to the death of the 64-year-old male, a 48-year-old Canadian woman was said to be critically injured and remains on a ventilator in the hospital.