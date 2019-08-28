‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Confirms Involvement in Fatal Boat Crash

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary said in a statement that he was directly involved in a boat crash that killed one and left another critically injured on Lake Joseph, Ontario Saturday night. The 65-year-old businessman told TMZ that the boat, which is reportedly his, “tragically” crashed into another, which didn’t have its navigational lights on and fled the scene.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities,” O’Leary said.

“Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

A representative for O’Leary told the outlet that his wife was driving the boat at the time of the collision and that she passed a DUI test. The rep also said a third person was in O’Leary’s boat and was injured; she reportedly went to the hospital, received stitches and left.

TMZ reports that O’Leary’s boat hit a larger boat, going directly over its bow and striking a 64-year-old American male passenger, who died at the scene. The outlet also reports that there were a total of eight people on the larger craft; the injured passenger is reportedly a 48-year-old Canadian woman, who remains on a ventilator in the hospital.

O’Leary’s comment came after Shark Tank fans were confused by TMZ‘s initial report, thinking that O’Leary himself had been killed, although that is not the case. He said he is cooperating with authorities.

The Canadian entrepreneur, nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful,” has been a staple on Shark Tank since its inception. O’Leary, along with fellow sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond Jones and Robert Herjavec, have been a part of the series since the first season premiered in 2009 on NBC. Guest sharks, including Bethenny Frankel, Kevin Harrington, Rohan Oza, Chris Sacca, Alex Rodriguez and Richard Branson, have also appeared throughout the series.

Shark Tank is set to return for its 11th season on NBC.