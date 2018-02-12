Mark Cuban’s ‘Shark Tank’ Company Sued for Haunted Hayride Injury

A horror theatrics company that secured $2 million from Mark Cuban on Shark Tank is being sued for an allegedly terrifying injury, TMZ reports.

Ten Thirty One Productions is a business that seeks to create spine-tingling Halloween experiences for customers, but during a haunted hayride on New York City’s Randall’s Island in October 2016, a woman attending claims that a piece of heavy equipment, believed to be a fog machine, fell and banged her on the head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shannon Morris, the New York Post reports, is suing the company in Manhattan Supreme Court after she claims to have sustained “serious and permanent injuries” from the mishap. She says the incident has prevented her from carrying out regular, everyday activities.

Morris “suffered pain, shock [and] mental anguish” along with her “permanent” injuries, the suit says. She also claims that the production company knew the equipment was faulty before the incident, her suit says.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff is seeking compensation for her medical costs and for damages following the alleged injury. She is not suing Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban.

Cuban famously offered Ten Thirty One Productions $2 million in exchange for 20% stake in the company on the business-focused reality show in 2013, allowing them to expand their production of the touring “Great Horror Camp Out” experience for thrill-seeking fans.

The deal on season five of the ABC show was the largest investment ever made on Shark Tank at the time.