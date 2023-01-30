'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Just Got Some Bad News

CNBC is moving out of the original primetime programming business, so Jay Leno's Garage was not the only show canceled last week. The NBCUniversal cable network, which focuses on financial news during the day, also canceled Money Court, a series co-hosted by Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also starred in the series.

Money Court debuted during the summer of 2021 and was a courtroom show focusing on financial disputes. Former judge Ada Pozo and trial attorney Kaite Phang also starred in the series. O'Leary oversaw the cases, and the two sides would agree to follow O'Leary's rulings. When CNBC renewed the show for a second season, Frankel joined as a co-star.

"The pandemic created a massive backlog of unresolved financial disputes in the court system," O'Leary said when the show was announced in April 2021. "It is going to take years to clear this log jam. In the meantime, nothing destroys intrinsic value and growth in a business more than a money dispute. It tears families apart, disrupts lifelong relationships, and destroys shareholder value."

CNBC is in the midst of major changes after bringing in President KC Sullivan. His decision to move away from original primetime programming means that the executives who put that schedule together, Denise Contis and Timothy Kuryak, are no longer at the network, reports Deadline. Kuryak was an executive producer on Money Court and No Retreat: Business Bootcamp, and served as CNBC Prime Executive producer. Contis was Head of Content at CNBC Primetime and is reportedly in talks with NBCUniversal for another position within the company.

Late last year, CNBC canceled Shepard Smith's 7 p.m. show, which was the beginning of its plan to shake things up. On Jan. 26, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Last Call, anchored by Brian Sullivan, would take over the 7 p.m. hour. The show was described as a "fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture, and policy" in a memo from KC Sullivan.

Leno's show was also canceled on Jan. 26, THR confirmed. Jay Leno's Garage had been an anchor show for CNBC's primetime lineup since 2015 and helped keep Leno in the NBCU fold after he left The Tonight Show in 2014. The seventh and final season aired last fall. It is the end of Leno's historic relationship with NBC, which began in 1992 when he took over The Tonight Show.

Although O'Leary will no longer be in business with CNBC, he's still working with ABC on Shark Tank. The Canadian businessman has been serving as a "shark" in the series since it started in 2009. The 14th season debuted on Sept. 23 and airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are also streaming on Hulu. CNBC will replace its original primetime lineup with repeats of Shark Tank and Undercover Boss.