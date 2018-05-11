‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Shares NSFW Photo on Instagram

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is showing it all off, posting an empowering photo of her nude backside to celebrate her body on Instagram Tuesday.

The Shahs of Sunset personality, 45, posted a selfie showing how much her body has transformed in the past few months. Hashtagging #TransformationTuesday, she wrote, “Today more than ever we WOMEN are standing up to repressive, archaic ideologies. We are learning to make decisions regardless of judgement by others or prejudices of age, shape, origin.”

“A majority of my followers are WOMEN. [Self confidence] is determined by yourself,” she continued, before adding. “Everyone else’s opinion is fundamentally irrelevant.”

Fans were quick to praise Javid for her self-confidence.

“I’ve always loved your confidence no matter your weight,” one user wrote. “Weight doesn’t define the person you are, your inner soul does. You look amazing no matter how much you weigh…but keep rocking it girl!!!!”

“Yeesss! Nice Mercedes! You go girl!” another echoed. “Never seen you better!”

The Bravo personality got in such great shape with the help of her trainer, Craig Ramsay, and often shows off the results of her hard work on social media.

The day before, Javid shared a photo on Instagram wearing gray workout gear and showing off her toned tummy. She has also posted a number of videos from her workout routines, captioning one in January from a Palm Springs run, “I can’t believe I’m writing this but it’s a simple #FACT i love running. If you want to feel good from the inside out, try pushing yourself to do this. I promise your body, mind & soul will pay you back in spades.”

Part of the inspiration for Javid’s fitness journey was her wedding, which occurred on April 21. Her toned physique was on full display in a detailed Pedram Couture wedding gown she wore to marry Tommy Feight in West Hollywood. The couple first met in 2015 while using a dating app.

Prior to the wedding, Javid opened up to Us Weekly about meeting her now-husband, revealing she had fallen for him before even meeting.

“We were talking on the phone, I hadn’t met him yet,” she said at the time. “And I was like, ‘I love you.’ You know what is messed up? We can’t remember when he told me that he loved me.”

When the two finally did meet in person, things got steamy quickly.

“We watched Friends and humped,” Feight recalled of their first date.