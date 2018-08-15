‘Seven Year Switch’ Husband Charles Considers Divorcing Wife Kenya in Exclusive Clip

This Seven Year Switch couple may not make it in the end. In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), Charles has a discussion with switch wife Angela about his relationship with wife Kenya, and comes to a pretty shocking revelation.

Charles and Kenya, along with three other troubled couples, are undergoing radical switch therapy, swapping partners for a short time to try and get to the bottom of what’s wrong in their real marriage. Charles and Kenya have already proven they have a strong connection in their short time together, but they go deeper into the problems in their respective relationships in the clip from Tuesday’s episode.

“What’s you and Kenya’s biggest argument?” Angela asks Charles over a game of hoops.

“Our biggest argument ever had to have been the first time she threw out the word divorce,” Charles replies, much to Angela’s shock. “I don’t remember what sparked the argument, but I remember how it made me feel.”

Relationship expert Dr. Jessica Griffin then explains to the cameras how harmful threatening divorce during an argument can be to couples trying to work things out.

“Throwing around the word divorce is a destructive thing to do in an argument,” she says. “It’s a manipulation tactic that people use to scare their spouses into changing a certain type of behavior, and it usually backfires.”

It clearly didn’t inspire Charles to be a better husband, he admits to Angela, although he hasn’t disclosed where in the timeline of this argument his infidelity falls. “It made me question, like do I even want to consider other options? ‘Cause I had never thought about divorce up to that point.”

To the camera, he continues, “Kenya and I are on thin ice, however, I never saw divorce as a serious option. But being with Angela is showing me that I could be very happy. So now I feel like divorce is a possibility.”

Uh-oh. Can the switch therapy experts fix this broken relationship? Or are Charles and Kenya better off with their temporary spouses? Seven Year Switch fans will have to keep watching to find out their fate, as well as that of the other three couples.

Seven Year Switch (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime