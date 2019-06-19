‘Seeking Sister Wife’s Star Paige McGee Places Blame on Brother Patrick Marble for Husband Bernie’s Death

Seeking Sister Wife‘s star Bernie McGee passed away at age 41 on Saturday, June 15, and his wife, Paige McGee, is blaming her estranged brother, Patrick Marble, for the tragedy.

Marble had shared a post on Facebook shortly after the news broke of Bernie’s death which prompted Paige to respond and slam her sibling, writing that she is not in contact with him and anything he may have written about Bernie is false.

“Let me be very clear,” she wrote, via Starcasm. “Patrick Marble does not know a damn thing about my husband or him passing. All he knows is what he is reading on FB. I have not spoken to him for any reason and he damn well better not come to my house!”

Paige then accused Patrick of causing her husband’s death, pointing to Patrick’s alleged treatment of Bernie.

“He did this!” she wrote. “Patrick’s constant lies and attacks against us caused this! Patrick and my mother having us arrested for not doing a damn thing wrong did this! We were financially put out for having to hire lawyers, investigators, and missing work for this bulls—.

“Patrick Marble has admitted numerous times he would not stop until we were fired from the show. Well, that never happened so he continued his bullying and harassment,” the post continued. “Bernie has been under so much stress and the stress of going to court this coming Wednesday with fear of 1 year in jail wore on Bernie.”

Paige also addressed her and Bernie’s arrest in March, which occurred over an alleged stalking incident involving Patrick, Starcasm shares.

“Bernie was so upset the day we were arrested because our sons had to watch us being taken away,” the post read. “Every night since then, Bernie has said over and over, the look on Johnny’s face. He just couldn’t get over that.”

“Patrick Marble and I do not have a relationship. We never have,” Paige concluded. “Patrick Marble… YOU KILLED MY HUSBAND AND I HOPE YOU BURN IN HELL.. And you better stay the HELL away from me and my family!”

Both Marble and Paige’s posts have since been deleted.

According to a statement from TLC, Bernie fell ill while riding his bike and called Paige to say he wasn’t feeling well. He later passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father, Bernie McGee,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Photo Credit: GoFundMe