See the Man Teresa Giudice ‘Hooked up With’ After She Reveals Shirtless Photo of Him in ‘RHONJ’ Preview

The latest sneak peak for Season 10 of Real Housewives of New Jersey shows Teresa Giudice seemingly moving on from her marriage to Joe Guidice amid his deportation drama. The new promo features the reality television personality doubting her marriage and also hints at her hooking up with someone else while he was in custody.

The preview shows as Jennifer Aydin asks Teresa if she is still in love with her husband. She responds, “I don’t know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t been happy in so long, I just want to be happy again,” Teresa tells sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Teresa is also spotted with a new, muscular man in another moment along with her brother Joe Gorga.

“Were you guys messing around?” asks Gorga.

“We might have kissed,” the mystery man replies, as first reported by TooFab.

In another scene, Teresa shows her finds a photo of the man shirtless and says, “He was the one I hooked up with.” Dolores comments on the moment with a simple, “Teresa’s a mess.”

Following the release of the new sneak peek, Teresa’s lawyer released a statement to US Weekly denying she ever hooked up with the mystery man.

“The clip in the newer supertease is Teresa, her brother and a lifelong friend named Tony talking about Teresa and Tony kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago,” James Leonard Jr. told the outlet in a statement.

The publication writes Teresa was “very hurt” by the editing of the trailer, as her family deal with the latest development in her husband’s immigration case.

Season 10 of RHONJ will reportedly follow the drama surrounding Joe being in ICE custody since March. A judge ordered his deportation at the end of his prison sentence on tax-related crimes. When he was released from prison he was taken into ICE custody and was held in the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania while he waited on a decision on the appeal of his deportation.

Last week, Joe was freed from ICE custody and flew to Rome, where he will continue to appeal the deportation order in an attempt to return home to his family.

A source told the outlet Teresa is already planning a trip to Italy to reunite with her husband.

“She’ll be taking all her girls,” the source said. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.