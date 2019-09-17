Sean Spicer Speaks out About His Wild ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Outfit That Had Fans Confused

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars premiered on Monday night, with the contestants attempting to put their best foot forward and impress the judges and audience as they hit the dance floor for the first time. One of this season’s contestants is former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who donned a neon green silk top with ruffled sleeves and white pants for his performance with partner Lindsay Arnold, who was dressed in a pineapple-inspired costume.

Spicer and Arnold performed a salsa to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” earning a 12/30 from the judges for a performance that was described by judge Bruno Tonioli as “strangely entertaining.”

Ahead of the show, Spicer joked about his electric ensemble when he replied to a fan who had tweeted, “In case you forgot, @seanspicer makes his Dancing With The Stars debut tonight.”

“Trust me, I certainly haven’t forgotten and once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight you won’t forget for quite some time — even after lots of therapy,” Spicer replied. “Treat this like looking at an eclipse with a dot poked in a piece of paper.”

Viewers immediately began commenting on Spicer’s ensemble from the moment he appeared on the competition show Monday night.

if sean spicer gotta be on #dwts at least the costume designers are fighting back pic.twitter.com/fRYI4pWpRs — kristin abrams (@kristinadele) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer looks like a car dealership inflatable guy.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/4QkRcs3aSV — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 17, 2019

Just as a reminder, Sean Spicer thought it was emasculating to be portrayed by Melissa McCarthy on SNL…#DWTS pic.twitter.com/Enmhm4CeL1 — CK (@charley_ck14) September 17, 2019

The initial news of Spicer’s casting on the show was met with criticism from fans as well as DWTS‘ host, Tom Bergeron.

“A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS‘ new executive producer, I offered suggestions for season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return from an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from any party affiliation,” Bergeron tweeted on Aug. 21. “I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement.”

“Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go a different direction,’” he continued, adding that it is the “prerogative” of the producers to cast whoever they choose. “We can all agree to disagree. As we do now, but ultimately it’s their call. I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions.”

